Gangotri Temple shrouded with thick layer of snow in Uttarakhand

Gangotri Temple and its vicinity were covered in a thick layer of snow as the town received heavy snowfall on January 30. The popular pilgrimage site, covered in snow, made for a pretty picture. The fresh burst of snow brought with it a biting chill at the lower reaches of the Dham. As per IMD, the minimum temperature of the Gangotri is -14.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is -12.6 degrees Celsius.