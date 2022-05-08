Ganga Saptami: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river in Haridwar

Devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami on May 08. Ganga Saptami is celebrated on Vaishakh Shukla Saptami. On the occasion of Ganga Saptami devotees offered prayers to Goddess Ganga. Flowers and garlands offered to the Goddess are floated in the river. Ganga Aarti is performed to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Mantras like Gayatri Mantra and Ganga Sahasranama Stotram are recited to worship the Goddess. According to the mythological beliefs, on this day, Ganga came on the earth after the harsh austerity of Rishi Bhagirath.