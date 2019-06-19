Ganga Prahari Guardians of the Ganga

The Ganga Praharis work for biodiversity conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga River with the ultimate objectives of restoring the `Nirmal’ and `Aviral’ Dhara of the pious river. A group of about 500 trained volunteers or Ganga Praharis are reaching to each and every house in areas along river Ganga to educate them about the importance of protecting river’s bio-diversity.