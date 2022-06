Ganga Dussehra: CM Dhami performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Ganga Puja at Dam Kothi Ghat in Haridwar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on June 09. According to Hindu Panchang, Ganga Dussehra is one of the most auspicious days.