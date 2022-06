Ganga Dussehra 2022: Devotees throng Prayagraj to take holy dip in Ganga

Devotees thronged Ganga ghats in Prayagraj on the festival of Ganga Dussehra on June 9. On this auspicious occasion, they took a sacred dip in the Ganga. One of India's most prominent festivals, Ganga Dussehra, is devoted to Goddess Ganga.