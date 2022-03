Ganesh Gaonkar administers oath as pro-tem speaker of Goa Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganesh Gaonkar on March 14 administered oath as pro-tem speaker as Raj Bhavan by the Governor. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for new MLAs for the swearing-in ceremony.