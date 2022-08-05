‘Gandhi’ not just a family but an ideology, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a Press Conference ahead of the Congress party’s nationwide protest against unemployment and price rise on August 05, said ‘Gandhi’ is not just a family but an ideology and added that his family sacrificed their lives for the nation.“Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology & there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years. My family sacrificed their lives. It's our responsibility because we fight for this ideology. It hurts us when Hindus-Muslims are pitted against each other, when Dalits are killed, when a woman is thrashed. So, we fight. This isn't just one family, this is an ideology,” said the leader.