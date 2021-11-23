{"id":"2920863","source":"DNA","title":"Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu gets Mahavir Chakra","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"lonel B Santosh Babu, who died fighting Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, was accorded with the Mahavir Chakra on November 23.","summary":"lonel B Santosh Babu, who died fighting Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, was accorded with the Mahavir Chakra on November 23.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-galwan-hero-col-santosh-babu-gets-mahavir-chakra-2920863","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006621-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1Sahid_Santosh.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637666702","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 04:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 04:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920863"}