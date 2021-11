{"id":"2920687","source":"DNA","title":"Gallantry Awards 2021: Group Capt Abhinandan receives Vir Chakra","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Indian Air Force Wing Commander, now Group Captain, Abhinandan Varthaman awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 22 for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019. ","summary":"Indian Air Force Wing Commander, now Group Captain, Abhinandan Varthaman awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 22 for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-gallantry-awards-2021-group-capt-abhinandan-receives-vir-chakra-2920687","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/22/1006431-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2211_Abhinandan_Award_for_DNA.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637576702","publish_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920687"}