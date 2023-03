Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lambasts Congress, says they don’t believe in Constitution, Judiciary

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attacked Rahul Gandhi and Congress party on March 27. He said Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender, after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress all over the country is raising hue and cry. This shows that Congress leaders neither have faith in the Constitution nor in the Judiciary.