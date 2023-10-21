Gaganyaan Mission All You Need To Know About ISROs Gaganyaan Mission Test | ISROs Space Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched a test flight for the Gaganyaan mission test on Oct 21. The Flight test vehicle Abort mission is conducted to demonstrate the performance of Crew escape system. It will also test the safe landing in the Bay of Bengal after the rocket launch. The mission represented a significant milestone in India’s effort to demonstrate that it is possible to send humans into space. The test flight project aims to prove India's capacity to send humans into a 400-km orbit and safely bring them back to earth. India’s Gaganyaan definitely envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to its maximum. However, ISRO launched the test flight on the second attempt after the first attempt was put on hold. Gaganyaan Test Vehicle- Demonstration launch was put on hold at T-00:05 seconds. Earlier, the lift-off attempt was put on hold because engine ignition could not happen in a nominal course. Gaganyaan TV-D1 is “In-flight Abort Demonstration of Crew Escape System (CES)” at Mach number 1.2 with newly developed Test Vehicle.