G7 Summit: Indian diaspora expresses happiness after PM's address to community in Munich

People from the Indian diaspora in Germany expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community at an event in Munich. "We are happy that PM Modi has come to Munich and we welcome him. This is a great opportunity to see him live and speak with him," one of the Indians who live in Munich told ANI. PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Munich, Germany on June 26 (local time). PM Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism. On the side-lines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.