G7 price cap on Russian oil will affect global supply chains: Envoy Denis Alipov

Russian Envoy of India Denis Alipov on September 15, criticized the price cap on crude oil by G7 countries and termed it ‘narrow-minded and unrealistic. He also said that the decision will affect the global supply chains. While speaking to ANI, the envoy said, “It is an ill-intended initiative... narrow-minded & unrealistic. It will definitely affect the global supply chains & consequently will increase the energy rates, galloping projection,” said Russian Envoy. He further added, “If this whim is implemented, Russia will simply stop selling its oil to those countries which decide to join this initiative, as simple as that. We'll stop the supply of gas. It affects Russia substantially but ultimately, it will be Europe who will feel all the pain,” he added.

