G Kishan Reddy promises to bring back Indian sculptures from foreign countries

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on November 11 said that the Centre will bring back more Indian sculptures from foreign countries in due course of time. “We worship Maa Annapurna. With the blessing of Annapurna, country never suffered with starvation. With their hard work and labour, farmers produce excess amount of crops. We will bring back more Indian sculptures from foreign countries,” said G Kishan Reddy to ANI.