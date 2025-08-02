Twitter
Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Futuristic Education AI or Natural Intelligence Whats in Focus | Rajiv Tandon BITS Pilani

What does it take to build future-ready learners in a world where skills become outdated every 2–3 years?

In this exclusive conversation with Zee, Mr. Rajiv Tandon, CEO, BITS Pilani Digital shares how BITS Pilani Digital is reimagining digital education to blend flexibility, quality, and real-world readiness.

In this episode:

Why today’s learners need more than just a degree

The shrinking shelf-life of skills

How BITS Pilani Digital blends academic rigour with hands-on learning

Rajiv Tandon, CEO - BITS Pilani Digital & Industry Research Partnerships at BITS Pilani.

Rajiv spearheads the development of flexible and accessible digital learning models. He also leads the institute’s efforts to build high-impact research collaborations that drive innovation.

Previously, he served as CEO of BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes, scaling it to over 45,000 working professionals annually. With over 30 years of leadership experience, including roles at NIIT and IMT, Rajiv brings a powerful blend of academic vision and industry insight to the future of education. During his long standing career, he has performed many strategic education leadership role in India as well as several key International markets such as the US, and several major countries in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

@BITSPilani_Digital - YT handle

