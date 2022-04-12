Future warfare likely to be hybrid ranging from computer viruses to ultrasonic missiles: IAF Chief

Future warfare likely to be hybrid that could range from computer viruses to ultrasonic missiles, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on April 12, as he suspected that a cyber-attack on Indian networks can cripple command and control security systems. “Our imperative is to reimagine, reform, re-design and rebuild our traditional war-fighting machinery amid a new emerging paradigm. As the world becomes more interconnected, a cyber-attack on our networks can cripple command and control systems,” he said. The Air Chief was speaking at 77th National Leadership Conclave where he said, “In the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organisation, we may never know the perpetrators. Attacks can range from military standoff to information blackouts.”