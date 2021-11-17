{"id":"2920069","source":"DNA","title":"Future targets to be achieved by united efforts of people of India: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing on November 17 said that the future targets to be achieved by the united efforts of people of India. “Be it the solution to long-pending issues of northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years with efforts of everyone. Biggest example- Corona -is before us. The nation fought this big battle in unity by bringing all the states together, this is historic in itself. Today India has crossed the milestone of 110 crore vaccine doses. Something that seemed impossible once, is now becoming possible,” PM Modi added. ","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing on November 17 said that the future targets to be achieved by the united efforts of people of India. “Be it the solution to long-pending issues of northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years with efforts of everyone. Biggest example- Corona -is before us. The nation fought this big battle in unity by bringing all the states together, this is historic in itself. Today India has crossed the milestone of 110 crore vaccine doses. Something that seemed impossible once, is now becoming possible,” PM Modi added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-future-targets-to-be-achieved-by-united-efforts-of-people-of-india-pm-modi-2920069","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005777-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637161802","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920069"}