Funeral cortege of Group Captain Varun Singh enroute Bairagarh cremation ground

The cortege of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of Tamil Nadu Chopper crash proceeds towards Bairagarh cremation ground in Bhopal. He succumbed to his injuries on December 15. Huge crowd gathered to pay last respects to Group Captain Singh. Last rites of Group Captain Singh will be performed with full state and military honours.