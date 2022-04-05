Fuel prices rise again, petrol rates up by Rs 9.20 in 15 days

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to increase again on April 05. Petrol, diesel prices was further hiked by 80 paise per litre in the National Capital. Prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are at Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 119.67 per litre and Rs 103.92 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 109.32 and Rs 99.04 per litre respectively. Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.