Fuel prices increased for 3rd consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 01:00 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third consecutive day on October 29 to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 108.64 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 97.37 per litre respectively today. Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.47 per litre, whereas diesel costs Rs 105.49 per litre today in Mumbai. As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109.02 per litre, while diesel is Rs 100.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 105.43 and Rs 101.59 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of Value-Added Tax.