Fuel prices continue to rise

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on March 30. Petrol, diesel prices was further hiked by 80 paise per litre in the National Capital. Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.01 and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively. With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 115.88 per litre and Rs 100.10 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.69, increased by 75 paise, and diesel is Rs 96.76, increased by 76 paise.