FSSAI cancels licences of Baba Biryani outlets over food safety in Kanpur

Days after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) collected food samples from Baba Biryani outlets in Kanpur, Kanpur FSSAI official VP Singh on July 03 informed that some reports of the collected samples were found to be unsafe. The official further informed that the licences of the Baba Biryani food outlets have been cancelled. “On June 27, we took 18 samples from 5 food outlets for testing. Reports of 12 samples received. Of these, 4 were found to be unsafe. These samples were from Baba Biryani outlets. On the basis of that their licenses have been cancelled,” the FSDA official said.