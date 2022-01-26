From West to East, Gujarat, Meghalaya depict rich culture through tableaus on 73rd Republic Day

Different states of the nation this year demonstrated their rich culture through their tableaus on the 73rd Republic Day. The front part of Gujarat’s tableau represented the freedom fighting spirit of tribals’ ancestors. The rear portion relived the horrific moment of the massacre by British soldiers atop Jaramara Hills. Jammu and Kashmir’s Tableau-2022 depicted ‘Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of development scenario’. Meghalaya at its 50th year of Statehood, through its tableau honoured the contribution of women-led Cooperative Societies and Self- Help Groups (SHGs) to the State’s economy.