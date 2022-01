From Sunny Leone to Sunny Kaushal, B-town stars make appearance in style

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was snapped in Mumbai. Going for a laid back look, the actor wore a front knot shirt with blue straight jeans. Aparshakti Khurana was papped in Juhu in a casual white t-shirt and blue jeans. Aparshakti spared time to pose for shutterbugs with a smiling face. Sunny Kaushal was spotted in Andheri, outside a gym. Wearing a ‘tied dye’ t-shirt, he posed with his fans.