From labourer to painter Padma Shri Bhuri Bai narrates her journey

Tribal artist from Madhya Pradesh Bhuri Bai expressed her happiness after receiving Padma Shri Award on November 09. “I have been into paintings since childhood. When I started working as a labourer, I was encouraged by my employer to transfer folk art from the mud walls to canvasses. Today my paintings are sold abroad. Glad for this honour,” said Bhuri Bai.