From Katik Aaryan to Shruti Haasan stars of silver screen make heads turn at airport

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped at Mumbai airport. As dashing as always, Kartik donned a classic white t-shirt with blue jeans. Actor Shruti Haasan and her sister Akshara Haasan were spotted at the airport. The sister duo wore contrasting outfits, Shruti in all black while Akshara styled a bright blue t-shirt with balloon pants. Hollywood actor Samantha Lockwood was papped at the airport in a cosy looking outfit.