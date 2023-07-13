Search icon
From Himachal Pradesh to Delhi: Why north India is facing extremely heavy rainfall? Explained

The frightening images of the chaos unleashed by the rain triggered by incessant rain is creating havoc in many parts of India. Himachal Pradesh is worst affected. The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose to all time high, triggering fear of floods in the city. Whereas, rivers are in spate in Uttarakhand resulting road blockade. Same is the situation in Punjab and Haryan. But what is the reason behind this unusual heavy rainfall in the northern India. Watch this explainer to know all about it.

Yamuna water level breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, reaches 207.55 meters, many evacuated
