From AI to DNA Testing: How Railways Is Helping Families in Identifying Bodies Of Odisha Train Crash

Days after the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's dozens of bodies still remain unidentified. The identification process presents a significant challenge as officials are dealing with cases where multiple individuals claim the same body due to the extent of disfigurement and these deceased bodies have started to decompose as well. So, railways with the help of technology and science is helping relatives identify the unclaimed bodies. Watch to know more.