Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

From AI to DNA Testing: How Railways Is Helping Families in Identifying Bodies Of Odisha Train Crash

Days after the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's dozens of bodies still remain unidentified. The identification process presents a significant challenge as officials are dealing with cases where multiple individuals claim the same body due to the extent of disfigurement and these deceased bodies have started to decompose as well. So, railways with the help of technology and science is helping relatives identify the unclaimed bodies. Watch to know more.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 719 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.