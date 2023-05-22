Search icon
“Friend in need is a friend indeed” PM Modi at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit, said that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty. He said, “For me, you are large ocean countries and not small island states. The impact of the COVID pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, and now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty. Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertilizer and pharma. Those whom we trusted, didn’t stand with us when needed.

