Frequent load-shedding continues to trigger unrest in Gilgit Baltistan

Load-shedding and the increase in the price of electricity have been a major problem for residents in Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan. There is anger and loathing among residents in Gilgit as frequent power outages continue to disrupt their lives and over that they have to pay hefty electricity bills. Locals said they are having a distressing time and authorities are not doing much to solve the issue despite the region having abundant water resources to generate sufficient hydroelectricity. Coordinator of the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan said despite him being part of the ruling government, he was helpless and claimed the people of his constituency had to suffer this injustice. “There is so much potential in this area to build powerhouses that if we do proper planning, we can provide electricity to the whole of Gilgit Baltistan. But unfortunately it has not happened here”, Said, Zaffar Muhammad, Coordinator of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan. He added, “In this constituency, there are three powerhouses, and the fourth is being built, but despite that if we suffer load-shedding, then it is a matter of concern for us all. I am in the ruling government, but I would still say, we won't suffer this injustice anymore”. Locals have time and again held protests over the issue and accuse Pakistan of meting out a step-motherly treatment to the illegally-occupied region, failing to develop the infrastructure and leaving them high and dry.