French, Israeli Envoys pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife

French Envoy to India Emmanuel Lenian paid floral tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in Delhi on December 10. Israel Envoy to India Naor Gilon also paid his last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife. The CDS and his wife lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 08.