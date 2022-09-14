Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

French FM emphasises people-to-people contact for building strong international relationships

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on September 14 emphasised on the importance of people-to-people contact for building strong international relationships. While addressing an event in LSR college in Delhi, the diplomat said, “People-to-people contact is essential in building strong international relationship. Our partnership for decades has not only been strategic partnership but more than that. So I insist people-to-people contact and it must happen at all cost.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.