Freight corridor providing fresh push to India’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ mission

Celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, India’s 75 years of Independence, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the support of CPSEs is organising an exhibition ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition showcases the contributions of CPSEs towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar’ status. Dedicated Freight Corridor has also put up a stall in the exhibition to display its role in the country's development.