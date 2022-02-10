Freed Muslim women from ‘Triple talaq’ PM Modi

Prime Minister Narenda Modi on February 10 addressed a public rally in Saharanpur for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. He said, “Muslim sisters-daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of Triple Talaq; gave protection. When BJP received support from Muslim women, these vote-'thekedaar' got restless that their daughter is saying 'Modi-Modi'... They're tricking Muslim sisters.”