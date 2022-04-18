Free OPD and IPD facilities are innovative initiatives: CM Gehlot

In the review meeting of the health department, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed to make the ‘Chief Minister Free Healthy Rajasthan Scheme’ successful at the ground level. The scheme was started as a trial run on April 1 with an objective to make the people of the State free from the tension of expenses incurred due to costly treatment. The CM said that the Government has started this innovative scheme to provide free treatment and testing services in OPD and IPD to the people of the State.” During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed that it is quite obvious that the number of patients will increase in the hospitals and medical colleges. Looking at this, the health department officers should ensure that there is adequate availability of free medicines and testing facilities in the hospitals. The number of resources should also be increased as per the requirement, he said. The Chief Minister also underlined that the Government is moving fast in the direction of the ‘Right to Health’. He also directed to give final shape to the Right to Health bill at the earliest. In this bill, all necessary provisions should be included in the interest of patients, he added.