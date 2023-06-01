Free Balochistan Movement holds protests in UK European cities against Pakistans nuke tests

The Free Balochistan Movement activists and members of the Baloch community gathered outside the central station of Hanover in Germany, 10 Downing Street in London and Dam Square in the Netherlands to mark 'Aashrokh’ - the day of mourning in Balochistan and held protest against Pakistan’s nuclear tests in Balochistan which were conducted on 28 May 1998. The test led to severe aftermath such as people suffering from various skin and chronic diseases due to the radiation emitted after the blast. Pakistan carried out 5 nuclear blasts, among them four were of 1 to 2 kiloton. Hence, the blast of Rasko mountain was a blast of bigger magnitude (40 kiloton).