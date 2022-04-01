Free and open Indo Pacific is One of core principles of QUAD Says, US Spokesperson Ned Precis

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on March 31 (IST), said that one of the core principles of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific. “When it comes to the Quad, one of the core principles of the Quad is the idea of a free and open Indo Pacific that is specific in that context to the Indo Pacific, but these are principles. These are ideals that transcend any geographic region,” said Spox Ned Price. “It is not in our interest. It's not in Japan's, Australia's, or India's interest to see flagrant examples of countries whether in Europe, whether in the Indo Pacific, whether anywhere in between, of countries flouting, violating rules-based international order,” added US State Dept Spokesperson.