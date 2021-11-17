{"id":"2920089","source":"DNA","title":"France Prez Emmanuel Macron changes flag color, here's why!","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

France has changed one of the colors of the official French flag and opted for a slightly darker shade of blue.

\r

","summary":"France has changed one of the colors of the official French flag and opted for a slightly darker shade of blue.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-france-prez-emmanuel-macron-changes-flag-color-here-s-why-2920089","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005806-maxresdefault-2.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_FLAGS_HISTORY.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637172526","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 10:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 11:38 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920089"}