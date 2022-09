France Foreign Minister: India-France shares strong strategic relations

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on September 14 said that India-France strong strategic relationship behind her first visit as a minister to the Asian Zone. Speaking to ANI, she said, “I wanted to choose India in the Asian Zone to be my first visit as a minister, a deliberate choice. The reason is being France and India’s strong strategic partnership. For the past 25 years almost, we have achieved a lot.”