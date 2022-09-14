Search icon
France Foreign Minister expresses concerns over role of China in Indo-Pacific region

France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on September 14 expressed concerns on role of China in Indo-Pacific region during her visit to India in Delhi. “We have spoken a lot about the general situation in Indo-Pacific, and many challenges that have emerged because of China. We have the same analysis, and we also share the same concerns because we know the kind of role the Chinese are playing,” Catherine Colonna said. “Want to make sure that there's no imbalance in Indo-Pacific nor are we looking for any imbalance of power elsewhere in world. We'll continue to do the best we can. We can continue to support each other so that each of us can develop our own strategic autonomy,” she added.

