Fragrance of corruption again in front of people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 said that the fragrance of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state is again in front of the people.While addressing the gathering, he said, “Briefcases full of cash were recovered a few days back, whether this is also their (opposition) work, and if now they will take credit or not? The fragrance of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state is again in front of the people.”