Four Union Ministers to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries for evacuation of stranded Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis. He deputed Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen VK Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students. Special flights are being operated by Air India under ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.