Foundation Day inspirational as BJP regained power in 4 states recently: PM Modi

On the occasion of 42nd Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister addressed the party workers across the country via video conferencing. PM Modi said that this year’s Foundation Day is a major occasion for inspiration. “This year's Foundation Day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence. This is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation. New opportunities are coming up for India continuously,” said PM Modi. “Third, BJP's double engine govt came to power once again in 4 states recently. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha,” he added.