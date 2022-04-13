Fortunate to have 200,000 Indians studying at US universities: Antony Blinken

While addressing Howard University students, faculty, and leadership in Washington DC, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 13 (local time) said that the United States is incredibly fortunate to have 200,000 Indians studying at our universities. “Our cultural and educational ties continue to grow every single year. We're incredibly fortunate in the US to have 200,000 Indians studying at our universities, enriching our campuses and fellow citizens,” said Blinken.