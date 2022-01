Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP ahead of Assembly Polls

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 27. He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Dehradun. Kishore Upadhyay likely to contest the Assembly Polls from the Tehri Constituency. Uttarakhand Assembly Polls is scheduled for February 14.