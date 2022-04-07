Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya expresses concern over country’s economic crisis

Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on April 07 expressed concern over the current economic crisis in the island country and held present regime responsible for the dire situation. “It is unfortunate that the people are going through this situation. They cannot survive like this and have started to protest. There is a shortage of gas and no electricity supply for hours,” said Jayasuriya. “People have started to come out and protest to show the Sri Lankan government that they are suffering. If relevant people don't address this properly, it will turn into a disaster. At the moment the responsibility will go to the present government,” he added.