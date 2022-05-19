Search icon
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 19 in Delhi. He joined the party in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

