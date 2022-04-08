Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif hails Supreme Court's decision to restore country's National Assembly

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on April 07 lauded Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly "unconstitutional".Slamming Imran Khan, Sharif said the people of Pakistan are thanking God that this decision has been announced, saying that the beleaguered Prime Minister made the common people of Pakistan starve. "I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country," Nawaz Sharif told media in London.