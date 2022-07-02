हिंदी में पढ़ें
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets party workers at Shiv Sena Bhawan
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 01 met party workers at Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai. He resigned from the Chief Ministerial post on June 29.
