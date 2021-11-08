Former ICMR Head Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar awarded Padma Shri

Former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Head Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar received the Padma Shri award on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.