INDIA
Former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Head Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar received the Padma Shri award on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena lashes out at Chahat Pandey, questions her upbringing, says 'tum jaha se aati ho...'
India announce squad for New Zealand Test series, Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain
Tamil Nadu train accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express crashes into goods train, several feared injured
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner dominates as Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
DNA TV Show: All about JPNIC controversy and why it's causing political tension in Lucknow?
Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Alia Bhatt, mocks her indirectly as Jigra releases: 'When you destroy female...'
NC's Omar Abdullah meets LG, stakes claim to form J-K government, swearing-in ceremony on...
'Agar 1000 runs bante....': Fans brutally troll Pakistan after humiliating loss to England in Multan Test
'Was pained to...': Madhubala asked ex-lover Dilip Kumar to meet her after marriage, when Saira Banu got to know she..
Two years after daughter Raha's birth, Alia Bhatt reveals her plans to have second baby with Ranbir Kapoor
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight with 150 onboard safely lands in Trichy after reporting…
'Ties can't be repaired unless...': India dismisses Canadian PM Trudeau's remarks on meeting PM Modi in Laos
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh
Combined wealth of India's 100 richest individuals, for first time in 2024, surpasses Rs...
Meet actor who was a teacher, left UPSC for films, worked with SRK, Sanjay, Govinda, his career got destroyed after...
This Indian king wore world's biggest Pukhraj stone, used luxury brand Louis Vuitton products on daily basis, he was...
From Silver Nakkashi-work peacock figurine to Patola scarf: PM Modi presents special gifts to world leaders in Laos
'Congress' loss in Haryana unexpected but...': Former CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement ahead of Rajasthan by-polls
Ozonetel Acquires CloudConnect Communications
Aamir Khan watched this 2006 film three times which had 3 superstars, was super flop at box office, became hit after..
Meet India's richest cricketer, who lives in house worth Rs 250000000000, not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar
Noida Police announce traffic diversions for Dussehra celebrations: Check key routes to avoid
Who is Sumit Antil, the para-athlete? What are his thoughts on being compared to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra?
Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation's three schools take top spot in 100 Indian...
Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu and his midnight surprise for the industrialist
Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP
Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali dhamaka offer: Get free AirFiber for one year, unlimited internet; here's how
'They do it with smile': Former US President Trump criticises India’s high tariffs on foreign products, calls PM Modi..
Oil Ignores War: Why Markets Are Calm Amid Middle East Chaos
'Inviolability must be respected by all': India voices concern after Israeli strike on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kajol, Navya
Noida news: New plan to make DND and Film City Road jam-free, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles to get relief
World Test Championship: Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC standings after crushing defeat against England
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan become 1st team to lose Test match by an innings despite scoring 500 plus runs
'Resemblance with Abhishek...': Amitabh Bachchan on newborn Aaradhya Bachchan's similarity to Aishwarya Rai
Meet Virat Kohli’s 'bhabhi' who shares special bond with Anushka Sharma, her luxurious life includes...
Noel Naval Tata: Check educational qualification, family tree of new Chairman of Tata Trusts
Krushna Abhishek becomes 'Raja Babu' Govinda for Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma warns him: 'Aaj gaali..'
Amid Navratri celebrations, Goddess Kali crown gets stolen from this temple, it has PM Modi connection
'BJP people are destructive': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav begs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to exit NDA alliance after...
Rupee hits all-time low against dollar, know why Indian currency fell, which one's strongest
Trent, Voltas, Tata Steel, Titan: How Tata stocks are performing after Noel Tata's appointment as Trust Chairman
Meet actress whose bold moves changed the music video scenario, worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, she is...
This man finished PhD at just 21, was IIT professor at 22, was later sacked from IIT Bombay because...
Man kidnapped woman, had children with her, claimed they are happily married, was then arrested after 27 years due to..
This Indian singer to do live concert for Kamala Harris; not Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Goshal
Here's how Shantanu Naidu's midnight birthday surprise for Ratan Tata left him 'visibly awkward'
Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo for...
An Ila Arun blockbuster launched THIS actress in Bollywood, everybody in her family is a star
Amid divorce rumours, 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee reunited for daughters?
When PM Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata brought Nano to Gujarat
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane
Meet man, who is behind over 9% surge in Bandhan Bank share price today
Narayana Murthy's next BIG step, Infosys to no longer send job offer letters, the company will...
Big Boss 18: Not Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, but this contest is highest-paid celebrity on Salman Khan's show
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: X users call Alia Bhatt's film 'average', Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama...
Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, set to head Rs 13869660750000 firm after Ratan Tata's demise
'Can't even bat on highways': Fans troll Pakistan cricket team after flop show against England test match
Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 30 cr
Vishal Tinani awarded for Legal Excellence by Sachin Pilot
Your FAVOURITE car doesn't have steering wheels or pedals, is priced at Rs...
Another hit-and-run in Pune: Food delivery man killed after Audi rams his bike, senior executive of private firm held
Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's emotional action thriller starts well, expected to collect Rs...
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma deletes post on Ratan Tata after backlash, he said…
Ratan Tata became favourite customer of THIS Mumbai newspaper vendor due to...
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri film wins hearts, to earn Rs...
'Congress could have...': Here's what 'angry' Rahul Gandhi told party workers at review meet after Haryana poll debacle
Late Ratan Tata talks about his romantic relationships, 'Seriously four times'
Harbhajan Singh predicts this star player will attract bidding war in IPL auction, he is...
TCS mourns the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in this post
Meet man, who cracked NEET with AIR 2, took admission in THIS institute instead of AIIMS, reason is...
'You're not a…': Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals what Gautam Gambhir said before 2nd T20I vs BAN
Bigg Boss 18: Pookie Baba Aniruddhacharya apologises for appearing on Salman Khan show
Mukesh Ambani BEATS Gautam Adani to take top spot on THIS list, his net worth jumps to...
When Amitabh Bachchan called Rekha 'terrific co-star', opened up about their off-screen association: 'We share...'
THIS company announces 9-day ‘reset and recharge' break for employees: 'No laptops, emails, meetings'
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Ratan Tata's death, writes 'an era...'
'Goa', Ratan Tata's pet dog, bids him emotional goodbye
What is Hurricane Milton, deadly storm that has caused over 10 deaths, left millions without power in Florida?
Happy Maha Ashtami 2024: Top 10 best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Durgashtmi
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula reveals taking therapy in her late 20s, for mental health she builds...
At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut, 117 injured
Manager sues this bank for Rs 416711420 after getting fired due to...
One flight made Amitabh Bachchan 'Sharaabi', changed his life, made him superstar
Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organisation for involvement in...
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Pakistan match 14
Forbes Billionaires list: Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 23088 crore
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Meet man who began his career at SBI, now set to lead Rs 30246 crore company as...
Amitabh Bachchan's Bombay To Goa was FIRST offered to Rajiv Gandhi
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots Jupiter's great Red Spot shaking like...
'It was my...': Javed Akhtar REVEALS reason behind his failed first marriage with Honey Irani
Dawood Ibrahim is scared of me, says Bigg Boss 18 contestant Gunratan Sadavarte
Who is Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered's India CEO set to retire in April 2025?
Madhura Naik recalls family's encounter with Hamas militants, says 'it was...’
Vettaiyan box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to beat Jailer's opening, earns Rs...
Big setback for India as Rohit Sharma may miss first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia
Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office preview: Alia Bhatt set to defeat Rajkummar, Triptii on opening day
Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav's family got him married to Namrata Dutt: 'He loved me immensely'